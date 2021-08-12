Automotive, environmental trade groups join newly launched EV charging coalition

WASHINGTON — The Alliance for Automotive Innovation has joined a newly formed coalition of 23 other members representing automakers, union workers, electrical utilities, environmental groups and advocates who are pushing for the construction of an EV charging network nationwide.

The National EV Charging Initiative , which launched Wednesday, said its members will develop a common framework to rally public and private resources to accelerate the adoption of EVs in the U.S. and increase the speed, scope and scale of infrastructure deployment.

The group's formation comes after the U.S. Senate on Tuesday passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that includes $7.5 billion for EV charging stations. It also follows President Joe Biden's nonbinding target for zero-emission vehicles — battery-electrics, plug-in hybrids and fuel cells — to make up half of all new vehicles sold in 2030.

The initiative "aims to bring together a diverse group of stakeholders, which is critical to build out the necessary EV charging infrastructure," John Bozzella, CEO of the alliance, said in a statement. "Through collaboration across various sectors — both public and private — we can ensure that the transition to EVs benefits all communities, supports American workers and enhances U.S. competitiveness and economic security."

Other members include the Alliance for Transportation Electrification, Electric Drive Transportation Association, Environmental Defense Fund, Electrification Coalition, National Resources Defense Council, Plug In America and Sierra Club.

The Zero Emission Transportation Association — a lobbying group launched in 2020 that advocates for national policies to enable 100 percent EV sales in the U.S. by 2030 — is also a member.

In a joint memorandum of understanding, the coalition pledged to work with all levels of government to build an EV charging network for passenger as well as heavy-duty vehicles. The 24 signatories also vowed to make their own investments in the network and advocate for additional funding and other support from the public sector.

"These groups are ready, willing and able to work together to build the national charging network needed to meet the Biden administration's goal of transforming our transportation system," Colleen Quinn, president of eMobility Advisors and the coalition's organizer, said in a statement. "Investing in this system will contribute to a just transition that creates good jobs, addresses the climate crisis and cuts air pollution."