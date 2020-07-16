Automakers race to the next level of driver-assist features

BEN KLAYMAN and PAUL LIENERT
Reuters
J.D. Power collaborated with SurveyMonkey in polling consumers and industry experts and plans to measure consumer readiness for self-driving and electric vehicles on a quarterly basis.

DETROIT -- Autopilot, ProPilot, CoPilot.

Automakers have many names for new and enhanced driver-assist systems, but no safety or performance standards to follow as they roll out the most significant changes to vehicle technology in a generation.

Spurred by Tesla Inc.'s success and eager to start profiting from billions spent on autonomous driving research, automakers are accelerating plans to automate routine driving tasks such as cruising on a highway and make them widely available within five years, industry executives said.

Most traditional automakers until recently had resisted allowing drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel for extended periods, concerned about product liability claims. Now, the latest driver-assist systems offer a new and sorely needed source of profit for automakers and suppliers such as Aptiv, especially when this technology is packaged with other extra-cost options.

"Consumers are willing to pay extra -- sometimes a lot of money -- for advanced technology and features that are convenience-oriented rather than strictly focused on safety," IHS principal analyst Jeremy Carlson said.

To address concerns about liability, some automakers are installing cameras inside vehicles, along with warning systems, to ensure drivers remain attentive and ready to take over manual control when necessary.

Regulatory vacuum

Critics charge that the technology to automate highway driving, parking and navigation in stop-and-go traffic is being deployed in a regulatory vacuum where an absence of industrywide standards and common terminology creates confusion about what the systems can safely do.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in a written response to Reuters, said it is still conducting research and gathering data on hands-free technologies, which it said are "not sufficiently mature" to require formal federal standards.

Former NHTSA chief Mark Rosekind said the industry may need to further develop the technology before federal mandates are needed, but agreed things are confusing for consumers.

"If people don't know what they've got and how it actually operates, that's a safety issue," added Rosekind, who is chief safety innovation officer at self-driving startup Zoox, which is being acquired by Amazon.com Inc.

Jason Levine, head of the Center for Auto Safety advocacy group, said NHTSA should develop minimum performance standards.

"Even if consumers know what the feature is supposed to do, there's no standard to be sure it's even performing as advertised," he said.

Tesla's Autopilot, one of the industry's first semi-automated driving systems, has been criticized by the National Transportation Safety Board for allowing drivers to turn their attention from the road, leading to deadly accidents. NHTSA has investigated 15 crashes since 2016 involving Tesla vehicles equipped with Autopilot.

Semi-automated driving systems: Not all are 'hands free'

At least five automakers offer some form of semi-automated driving system in the U.S., but not all are truly "hands free" because they require the driver to keep his or her hands on the wheel.

General Motors

Super Cruise: General Motors describes this as a "hands-free driver assistance feature" for use on "compatible highways" -- mainly freeways and divided highways. The system is available as standard or a $5,000 option on the Cadillac CT6 sedan, depending on trim level, and will be offered later this year on the redesigned 2021 Cadillac Escalade. It will be extended to other GM brands next year, starting in summer with the new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EUV crossover.

Nissan

ProPILOT 2.0: Nissan Motor Co. offers its ProPILOT Assist, a "hands-on driving assistant," on a variety of U.S. models. In Japan, the company has introduced ProPILOT 2.0, which it describes as a "driver assistance system" with "hands-off single-lane driving" capability. The automaker showcased ProPILOT 2.0 last year on the Ariya EV crossover concept, which goes on sale later this year in the United States.

Tesla

Autopilot: Tesla Inc. says its so-called Autopilot feature, introduced in 2015 and since updated, "enables your car to steer, accelerate and brake automatically" within its lane. It is an extra-cost option on most models. A more advanced $8,000 version, called Full Self Driving, adds automatic highway lane changes, automated parking and "assisted stops" at traffic-controlled intersections. Tesla says both variants are intended for use by "a fully attentive driver" who keeps his or her hands on the steering wheel "and is prepared to take over at any moment."

Ford

Co-Pilot360: Ford Motor Co. said it will offer a new hands-free driving feature called Active Drive Assist as part of its CoPilot360 safety bundle, starting in fall 2021 on the Mustang Mach-E.

BMW

Extended Traffic Jam Assistant: BMW says this optional feature on several of its U.S. models provides "partially automated steering input on limited-access highways" up to 40 mph.

Autopilot was promoted initially as "hands free," but Tesla quickly shifted that position and now insists that drivers must keep their hands on the steering wheel when Autopilot is deployed. On Tuesday, a German court banned Tesla from repeating misleading claims in advertising about its driver assistance systems, including that its vehicles were capable of autonomous driving.

Terminology debate

In the absence of regulations or standards, a group including J.D. Power, Consumer Reports and AAA is trying to convince automakers to agree on standard terminology and definitions, an initiative that has been endorsed by the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Society of Automotive Engineers.

But even top industry research groups do not agree on labels. Rather than "hands free," J.D. Power uses the term "active driving assistance" while IHS Markit prefers "extended hands-off driving."

Detroit automakers have been less aggressive than Tesla in labeling their semi-automated driving systems.

Increasing numbers of consumers are buying or leasing new vehicles with Advanced Driving Assistance Systems, according to J.D. Power's Kristin Kolodge, including such features as automated lane keeping (70 percent of new vehicles) and adaptive cruise control (77 percent), two key components of most hands-free driving systems.

Automakers say wider deployment of automated driving technology will lead to fewer crashes and lower auto insurance rates for consumers. So far, insurance providers have been wary, saying they need more data to show that the technology reduces costs related to accidents.

"We're looking at it from a safety standpoint. Do these technologies improve the safety of those that are on the roadway?" said David Harkey, president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, a research arm of the insurance industry.

