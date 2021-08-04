Automakers to join Biden for rollout of emissions cuts and EV sales goal

The Biden administration plans to announce new limits on greenhouse gas auto emissions and new electric vehicle sales targets at an event with Detroit automakers at the White House on Thursday, according to several people familiar with the matter.
The mandates are a centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s climate plans and mark his administration’s first major effort to use regulation to stem planet-warming greenhouse gases. The limits are likely to fall short of what environmentalists have called for, while pleasing auto manufacturers.
The standards, drafted by the Environmental Protection Agency, would be patterned on a compromise automakers reached with California regulators two years ago -- rather than the tougher mandates charted by former President Barack Obama in 2012, according to the people, who requested anonymity to discuss the plan before it is made public.