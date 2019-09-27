Automakers facing antitrust probe to meet with DOJ, report says

WASHINGTON -- Automakers that are under U.S. antitrust scrutiny over an emissions agreement reached with California regulators are set to meet next week with the Justice Department, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Ford Motor Co., Honda Motor Co., BMW Group and Volkswagen Group agreed in July to voluntarily meet emissions targets offered by California regulators, defying a Trump administration proposal to freeze national standards at 2020 levels. Both would be less stringent than requirements put in place during the Obama administration.

The Justice Department’s antitrust division raised concerns in August that the automakers’ agreement may be in violation of antitrust laws and invited them to meet with the department to discuss the issue.

Representatives for Ford, Honda, BMW and VW declined to comment. The Wall Street Journal reported the planned meeting earlier on Friday.

The government’s inquiry into the agreement has come under fire from Democratic lawmakers who say it’s politically motivated.

During a hearing with a senior Justice Department official earlier this month, Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said the probe “appears to have less to do with protecting competition than with intimidating parties that don’t fall into line with the Trump administration’s plan to relax emissions standards.”

Meanwhile, California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Friday called for a probe into whether a Trump administration threat earlier this week to withhold transportation funding from California over claims of poor air quality was politically driven.

On Tuesday, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler sent a letter to California's top air regulator saying the state “has failed to carry out its most basic tasks under the Clean Air Act,” and not produced timely plans to meet targets for ambient air quality goals, and threatened to withhold over $4 billion in federal highway funding.

The letter was yet another flashpoint in a series of recent conflicts between California and the Trump administration over the state's defense of its own stricter clean air and water rules, such as their tighter vehicle emission standards that are followed by more than a dozen states.

"I am concerned that California is being unfairly targeted, and that this issue of backlogged state implementation plans is nothing more than a pretext to attack California, rather than a good-faith effort to help improve California’s air quality," Feinstein said in her letter to Charles Sheehan, deputy inspector general of the EPA.

The EPA said Friday in response that its actions "are not political."

Also on Friday nine environmental groups sued the Transportation Department over its effort to bar California from setting tailpipe emissions and electric vehicle requirements.

The groups include Environment America, Public Citizen, Sierra Club, the Union of Concerned Scientists, Center for Biological Diversity and the Natural Resources Defense Council. Last week, a group of 23 states filed a similar suit in U.S. District Court in Washington.

The suit challenges the determination unveiled last week by the Transportation Department and its agency the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, that federal law preempts state and local regulation of vehicle fuel economy.

Bloomberg and Reuters contributed to this report.