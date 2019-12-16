Automakers doubt Congress will extend EV tax credit

WASHINGTON -- Automakers and congressional aides told Reuters they do not expect the U.S. Congress will extend a $7,500 tax credit for electric vehicles in a year-end spending bill expected to be released later on Monday.

General Motors and Tesla Inc. have been pushing for more than a year for the credit to be extended beyond the current limit of 200,000 EVs sold per automaker. The tax credit is aimed at defraying the cost of EVs that are more expensive than similarly sized internal combustion engine vehicles.

Both GM and Tesla have already hit 200,000 EV sales. U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., who authored a proposal to extend the credit, said Monday the EV proposal is facing opposition from the White House, but she is still pushing for it, her office said.