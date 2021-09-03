Industry vaccine mandates grow

With rising COVID-19 cases prompting the return of factory mask mandates and delaying plans to bring workers back to their offices, some companies in the auto industry are requiring vaccinations for employees.

But no major automakers have done so, and the head of the UAW has argued against requiring vaccination, noting that there have been no major coronavirus outbreaks at any of the facilities it represents. General Motors and Ford Motor Co. said they're still looking at the issue.

Cox Automotive parent company Cox Enterprises will require employees in some of its locations to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by next month or face termination. Cars.com will require those who go into the office to show proof of their shots, although remote workers can remain unvaccinated. GM, while not yet requiring vaccination, has told all of its U.S. salaried employees to disclose their vaccination status to help guide its safety protocols.

A study released last week by consultant Willis Towers Watson found that a majority of U.S. employers — 52 percent — plan to or are considering making COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory by year end. About 14 percent of respondents also said they are weighing financial penalties, such as a health care surcharge for unvaccinated employees.