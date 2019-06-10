Audi recalls 2020 e-tron over potentially faulty grommet

Mark Dahnke, an Audi of America spokesman, said a yellow warning light activates if sensors detect moisture in the e-tron's electrical system, and that if the light activates, the crossover should be parked immediately in an outdoor area and shut off. The vehicle should not be charged again, and consumers are advised to contact Audi roadside assistance to have the vehicle towed in.

Dahnke said no customers in the U.S. have reported the fault indicator light activating or any incident with the grommet failing, but that approximately five e-trons in Europe — where the vehicle has been on sale since December — have experienced activated indicator lights, though no resulting fires or injuries were reported.

Through April and May, Audi of America has reported that it sold 1,109 e-trons in the United States and has others in stock as dealer testers and in the brand's test fleet or in the delivery pipeline. Dahnke said 540 e-trons are in the hands of consumers and approximately 1,644 are in the U.S.

Dahnke said e-tron owners may continue to safely drive the battery electric vehicle as they wait for a repair to be available, expected in August.

If a consumer does not wish to continue driving their e-tron while awaiting repair, Audi will pick up the vehicle and deliver a gasoline-powered loaner. The company will also provide affected e-tron owners with an $800 cash card to offset the cost of fuel.

In addition to other measures, Dahnke said Audi of America would be providing affected e-tron owners with complimentary AudiCare service contracts; e-tron customers who had already purchased AudiCare will receive a refund.