Audi recalls 2020 e-tron over potentially faulty grommet

AUDI

Audi of America is voluntarily recalling its new 2020 Audi e-tron battery electric vehicle, which went on sale in April in the U.S., to replace a wiring grommet between the charging port and the battery that is part of the wiring assembly.

Under certain circumstances, Audi says, moisture could seep into the vehicle's electrical system, presenting a risk of an electrical short and potential fire. Only certain e-trons are equipped with the grommet in question, and Audi of America is contacting those consumers directly by phone and mail.

Audi's statement

Audi of America takes the safety of its customers and the quality of our vehicles very seriously. In order to ensure the highest levels of safety and quality for our customers, we have issued a voluntary recall affecting approximately 540 e-tron vehicles that have been delivered to customers and 1,644 in total. The recall is in response to a potentially faulty seal that may allow moisture to enter the battery compartment which could lead to a short circuit or in extreme cases to a thermal event. We are applying an abundance of caution as no such incidents have been reported globally. The recall repair is expected to become available in August 2019.

Customers are being contacted directly to inform them of the recall and our dealer network is fully engaged to deliver the best customer-service possible. We regret any inconvenience caused to our customers and reservation holders as we work with all parties toward a positive outcome in the weeks ahead. Audi e-tron vehicles unaffected by the recall remain available for delivery and our reservation system remains open to receive customer reservations.

Mark Dahnke, an Audi of America spokesman, said a yellow warning light activates if sensors detect moisture in the e-tron's electrical system, and that if the light activates, the crossover should be parked immediately in an outdoor area and shut off. The vehicle should not be charged again, and consumers are advised to contact Audi roadside assistance to have the vehicle towed in.

Dahnke said no customers in the U.S. have reported the fault indicator light activating or any incident with the grommet failing, but that approximately five e-trons in Europe — where the vehicle has been on sale since December — have experienced activated indicator lights, though no resulting fires or injuries were reported.

Through April and May, Audi of America has reported that it sold 1,109 e-trons in the United States and has others in stock as dealer testers and in the brand's test fleet or in the delivery pipeline. Dahnke said 540 e-trons are in the hands of consumers and approximately 1,644 are in the U.S.

Dahnke said e-tron owners may continue to safely drive the battery electric vehicle as they wait for a repair to be available, expected in August.

If a consumer does not wish to continue driving their e-tron while awaiting repair, Audi will pick up the vehicle and deliver a gasoline-powered loaner. The company will also provide affected e-tron owners with an $800 cash card to offset the cost of fuel.

In addition to other measures, Dahnke said Audi of America would be providing affected e-tron owners with complimentary AudiCare service contracts; e-tron customers who had already purchased AudiCare will receive a refund.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Digital Edition
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Thumbnail
Read the issue
See our archive