Alliance names Scott Schmidt as VP of safety policy

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation has named Scott Schmidt, an industry association and vehicle safety veteran, as its vice president of safety policy, the group said Tuesday.

Schmidt, 61, takes on the role after working on the team that launched the alliance in January 2020, following the merger of two major auto lobbying groups: the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers and the Association of Global Automakers.

"Our priority will continue to be identifying and implementing policies that stimulate the investment and deployment of advanced safety technologies that benefit the traveling public," Schmidt said in a statement. "This is critical to advancing the future of personal mobility and accessibility."

Schmidt previously served as senior director of safety and regulatory affairs at the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers.

He began his career as a vehicle safety engineer at NHTSA. Since then, he has held positions at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and served as a safety compliance engineer at Land Rover North America.

"Today, the industry is in a critical and unprecedented time of change," John Bozzella, CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, said in a statement. "Having a clear vision of how we articulate this transformation to key audiences is essential to how the industry continues evolving. Scott will play a key role in guiding the industry's safety policies."

