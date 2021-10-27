1 of 20 compact crossovers get ‘good' rating in toughened IIHS side-crash test

WASHINGTON — Only 1 out of 20 vehicles in the "small SUV" category evaluated in a new, tougher side crash test received an overall "good" rating, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety said Wednesday.
The 2021 Mazda CX-5 compact crossover was the only vehicle to earn the good rating in the institute's first tests of 2020-21 model-year vehicles since introducing the updated side test, which uses a heavier barrier traveling at a higher speed to simulate the striking vehicle. Automotive News classifies the CX-5 and most of its competitors in the segment as crossovers.
"We developed this new test because we suspected there was room for more progress, and these results confirm that," IIHS President David Harkey said in a statement. "The 'good' rating for the CX-5 shows that robust protection in a more severe side crash is achievable."
Nine vehicles — the 2021 Audi Q3, Buick Encore, Chevrolet Trax, Honda CR-V, Nissan Rogue, Subaru Forester, Toyota RAV4, Toyota Venza and Volvo XC40 — earned "acceptable" ratings from IIHS. Eight others — the Chevrolet Equinox, Ford Escape, GMC Terrain, Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, Jeep Renegade, Kia Sportage and Lincoln Corsair — earned "marginal" ratings.
The 2021 Honda HR-V and 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse earned "poor" ratings.