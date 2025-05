Automotive News 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry roundtable Part 1. Speakers from left to right: Pamela Fletcher, CEO of Sion Power; Diane Maher, COO of Fox Motors; Tanya Sanders, head of Wells Fargo Auto; Teresa Thiele, senior vice president of global purchasing programs at Stellantis; Hannah Lutz, deputy editor at Automotive News; Amanda Rawls of KPA; Judy Wheeler, divisional vice president, Nissan Sales & Regional Operations, Nissan U.S.; Lori Wittman, president of retail solutions at Cox Automotive; and Amy Fleming, COO of Mazda Canada.

(AUTOMOTIVE NEWS)