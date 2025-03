Spools of steel in the yard at an ArcelorMittal Dofasco facility during a shift change in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, on Monday, Feb. 3, 2025. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that US President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs would be paused for 30 days after Canada agreed to implement border-security measures and steps to stop fentanyl trafficking. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg

