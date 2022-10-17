Jeep toughens electric Avenger with rugged look

PARIS -- The Jeep Avenger 4x4 Concept previewed an all-wheel-drive version of the brand's new full-electric Avenger small crossover.

The concept points to how a future awd version will look, Jeep CEO Christian Meunier said at the unveiling of the car at the Paris auto show on Monday.

The Avenger 4x4 Concept differs from the standard Avenger by toughening up its appearance to indicate off-road capability.

Changes include a revised front bumper, a metallic surround to the lower grille, tow hooks, a wider track with beefier tires and thicker body cladding.

The car also features a light-weight rooftop luggage attachment system using straps rather than roofbars.

The production version of the Avenger 4x4 will mark the first time engineers have applied an electric motor to the rear axle as well the front to create all-wheel-drive capability. Jeep has not given an official launch date.

Jeep says the concept improves the Avenger's off-road ability not just by adding an additional driven axle, but by also by increasing the ground clearance above the 200 mm of the standard two-wheel-drive Avenger.