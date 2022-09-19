Celebrating the 2022 Automotive News PACE Awards

The PACE Awards, honoring honoring superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance, were held at an in-person event in Detroit.

BRETT MOUNTAIN

Finalist representatives gather on stage as the 2022 PACE Awards gets underway.

The auto industry's top innovators gathered at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center in Detroit Monday evening for the 2022 Automotive News PACE Awards

The PACE Awards recognize superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance among auto suppliers. The award is recognized in the global automotive industry for identifying and celebrating the latest game-changing products, technologies and processes from the plant floor to the vehicle to the showroom. 

Meanwhile, PACEpilot enters its third year in 2022. It is designed to recognize post-pilot pre-commercial innovations in the automotive and future mobility space. These represent product, software/IT system or process and idea incubators that have the potential to revolutionize an automaker's business and products.

Here are scenes from the event:

 

The professionals behind the scenes get ready for the ceremony.

2022 PACE Awards2022 PACE Awards winners and finalists: Read more about all 30 Automotive News PACE award finalists and winners, and the innovations that won the votes of our judges.
2022 PACE Awards winners and finalists >
BRETT MOUNTAIN

The crowd settles in for the start of the PACE Awards program.

BRETT MOUNTAIN

Executive Editor Jamie Butters introduces the finalists for the 2022 PACE Awards.

BRETT MOUNTAIN

Awardees of the 2022 PACEpilot Innovations to Watch, which recognizes pre-commercial innovations in the automotive and future mobility space.

BRETT MOUNTAIN

Finalist attendees await the naming of the winners.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
2022 PACE Awards: 30 finalists featured
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
2022 PACE Awards: 30 finalists featured
2022 PACE Awards: 30 finalists featured
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-19-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-8-22
Read the issue
See our archive