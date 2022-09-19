Celebrating the 2022 Automotive News PACE Awards

The auto industry's top innovators gathered at the Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center in Detroit Monday evening for the 2022 Automotive News PACE Awards.

The PACE Awards recognize superior innovation, technological advancement and business performance among auto suppliers. The award is recognized in the global automotive industry for identifying and celebrating the latest game-changing products, technologies and processes from the plant floor to the vehicle to the showroom.

Meanwhile, PACEpilot enters its third year in 2022. It is designed to recognize post-pilot pre-commercial innovations in the automotive and future mobility space. These represent product, software/IT system or process and idea incubators that have the potential to revolutionize an automaker's business and products.

Here are scenes from the event: