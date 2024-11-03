AV safety discussion should include consumer expectations

Regarding “Have AI advances led to self-driving breakthroughs or a dead end?” autonews.com, Oct. 17: Before the industry determines if the end-to-end learning model (e.g., Tesla’s approach) or the pure end-to-end-models are best for developing safe self-driving vehicles, a definition of safety in the self-driving context must be addressed first. The ongoing discussion around the safety of automated vehicles and robotaxis is largely incomplete if it lacks a focus on consumer expectations and perceptions of technology in this field. Most consumers don’t understand how the technology works, but they do understand how it is rated.