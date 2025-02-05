Guest commentary: An analysis of new- and used-car affordability

In the past decade, the American auto industry has seen the introduction of a spate of fascinating new vehicles, some from startup manufacturers and others from legacy automakers. One could make the case that this decade is a golden age of innovative automobiles. But if that is the case, why did the industry plod along at nearly the same sales pace as in 2023? Why have American consumers not responded to the exciting new vehicles and boosted sales to the 16 million annual sales marks that we saw from 2014-19?