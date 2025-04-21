Guest commentary: California needs to stay the course on cleaner, better transportation future

California became the fifth-largest economy in the world as it progressed on a path toward a 100 percent zero-emission transportation future. We achieved this position in the global economy while more than a dozen other states chose to follow our lead in adopting clean vehicle standards. This century, with support from governors representing both parties, California has demonstrated that we can lead the nation in addressing the climate disaster threat and cleaning the air while building the zero-emission vehicle industry. In the face of new headwinds, California needs to double down on its effort and must not waver in moving toward a better and sustainable transportation — and energy —future.