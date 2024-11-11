Guest commentary: Automakers admit their parts aren’t perfect, revealing their hypocrisy on aftermarket parts

For years, the automotive industry has perpetuated the narrative that only original equipment parts ensure proper fit, quality and safety. In contrast, aftermarket parts have often been dismissed as inferior and unsafe. But recent comments by Ford Motor Co., Stellantis and technician-training organization I-CAR challenge these long-standing claims, acknowledging that even automakers’ replacement parts may not fit properly. This proves that part compatibility and quality is not as clear-cut as the automakers have led consumers and repair professionals to believe.