Guest commentary: Analyzing the prospects of Chinese auto brands in the U.S. market

As the U.S. auto market draws to the close of another tepid year, the rumblings about a major shakeup grow louder and louder. Even as supply chain issues seem to finally be nearing solution and inventory levels are growing to pre-pandemic norms, the industry has yet to find its stride. Affordability continues to plague the car-buying public with the average transaction price of a new vehicle nearing the $50,000 mark. Meanwhile, an opportunity to address affordability — vehicles imported from China — is not only not regarded as a solution but is seen as a potential third rail.