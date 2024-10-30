Guest commentary: What dealerships need to know about mobile car shoppers’ online browsing habits

The car buying landscape shifts continuously alongside consumer preferences. Although 57 percent of Americans prefer to shop in person, more than three-quarters say they shop online using a smartphone. We see this reflected in the hybridization of car-buying — consumers using a combination of online and in-person shopping to purchase a new vehicle. According to the 2023 Cox Automotive Car Buyer Journey Study, approximately 71 percent of surveyed consumers indicated they would likely use a hybrid approach for their next vehicle purchase.