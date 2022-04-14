New York auto show recap: Hyundai’s big EV news, Jeep Wagoneer gets longer, and other product updates

The New York auto show is back in person and press days included plenty of product news and updates. Meanwhile, Hyundai made some significant announcements on its EV manufacturing plans for the U.S.
Here's a roundup of news from the show:
Hyundai Motor Co. will build an assembly plant in the U.S. for electric vehicles and batteries, COO Jose Muñoz said. The new plant -- the location of which is to be determined -- is part of Hyundai Motor Group's $7.4 billion investment plan for the U.S. to produce EVs, upgrade factories and develop smart mobility technologies.
Muñoz also said that Hyundai's plant in Montgomery, Ala., would make the Santa Fe hybrid and the electric version of the Genesis GV70 crossover.
The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs became the biggest models in the Jeep family when they arrived last fall. But that status will be short lived.
Extended versions of the burly utility vehicles, the Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L, debuted at the New York auto show as the brand looks to contend directly with rivals such as the Cadillac Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Yukon XL and Lincoln Navigator L.
The second-generation Kia Niro crossover, available in three electrified variants, will go on sale in the U.S. this summer in all 50 states. The Korean automaker said the all-electric Niro's range increases 14 miles to 253 miles.
Three years after its bold arrival, the three-row Hyundai Palisade is pivoting in styling direction. The kid hauler, billed as the more upscale choice from its Kia-branded Telluride stablemate, revealed cosmetic changes that ditch the aspiring Posh Spice aesthetic in favor of a sportier guise.
Ram plans to unveil a concept of its electric 1500 pickup this year. The Stellantis brand is consulting the public about the electric pickup's design through its Ram Real Talk Tour, a series of conversations with consumers at various events.
Vietnamese electric automaker VinFast set pricing for a battery-lease program and introduced a partnership with Electrify America for fast-charging on its national network.
When it arrives at dealerships in the fall, Subaru's freshened 2023 Outback will feature an available second engine on some trim levels, a redesigned front fascia and body cladding, and safety improvements.
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was named World Car of the Year, besting two other electric crossovers for the award, handed out Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show.
Kia America's three-row Telluride is getting a midcycle makeover that adds off-road enhancements, exterior styling tweaks and upgraded tech.
Nissan will market family adventure this summer with an outdoorsy variant of its redesigned Pathfinder midsize crossover.
