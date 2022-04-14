New York auto show recap: Hyundai’s big EV news, Jeep Wagoneer gets longer, and other product updates

An in-person return to the New York auto show saw product news from several brands and EV manufacturing news from Hyundai.

2023 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L 2023 Jeep Wagoneer L, Grand Wagoneer L
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica
2023 Kia Telluride front 2023 Kia Telluride
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek
2023 Hyundai Palisade 2023 Hyundai Palisade
2023 Subaru Outback 2023 Subaru Outback
Staff report
JACKSON HALLAUER

Hyundai's display at the New York auto show

The New York auto show is back in person and press days included plenty of product news and updates. Meanwhile, Hyundai made some significant announcements on its EV manufacturing plans for the U.S.

Here's a roundup of news from the show:

Hyundai EV, battery plant will be built in U.S.
JACKSON HALLAUER

CEO Jose Munoz in New York

Hyundai Motor Co. will build an assembly plant in the U.S. for electric vehicles and batteries, COO Jose Muñoz said. The new plant -- the location of which is to be determined -- is part of Hyundai Motor Group's $7.4 billion investment plan for the U.S. to produce EVs, upgrade factories and develop smart mobility technologies.

Muñoz also said that Hyundai's plant in Montgomery, Ala., would make the Santa Fe hybrid and the electric version of the Genesis GV70 crossover.

Jeep Wagoneer family grows with stretched L models

The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs became the biggest models in the Jeep family when they arrived last fall. But that status will be short lived.

Extended versions of the burly utility vehicles, the Wagoneer L and Grand Wagoneer L, debuted at the New York auto show as the brand looks to contend directly with rivals such as the Cadillac Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Suburban, GMC Yukon XL and Lincoln Navigator L.

Kia to launch second-gen Niro in U.S. this summer; EV range increases
The 2023 Kia Niro plug-in hybrid.

The second-generation Kia Niro crossover, available in three electrified variants, will go on sale in the U.S. this summer in all 50 states. The Korean automaker said the all-electric Niro's range increases 14 miles to 253 miles.

Hyundai's 2023 Palisade takes a sportier stance

Three years after its bold arrival, the three-row Hyundai Palisade is pivoting in styling direction. The kid hauler, billed as the more upscale choice from its Kia-branded Telluride stablemate, revealed cosmetic changes that ditch the aspiring Posh Spice aesthetic in favor of a sportier guise.

 

Ram plans to unveil electric 1500 concept this year

Ram plans to unveil a concept of its electric 1500 pickup this year. The Stellantis brand is consulting the public about the electric pickup's design through its Ram Real Talk Tour, a series of conversations with consumers at various events.

EV maker VinFast sets battery-lease pricing in U.S.

Vietnamese electric automaker VinFast set pricing for a battery-lease program and introduced a partnership with Electrify America for fast-charging on its national network.

 

Freshened 2023 Subaru Outback gets new fascia, additional engine option

When it arrives at dealerships in the fall, Subaru's freshened 2023 Outback will feature an available second engine on some trim levels, a redesigned front fascia and body cladding, and safety improvements.

 

Hyundai Ioniq 5 named World Car of the Year

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 joined the growing electric compact-crossover segment in December.

 

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was named World Car of the Year, besting two other electric crossovers for the award, handed out Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show.

Kia Telluride gets off-road boost, bigger screen

Kia America's three-row Telluride is getting a midcycle makeover that adds off-road enhancements, exterior styling tweaks and upgraded tech.

2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek is a more rugged package

Nissan will market family adventure this summer with an outdoorsy variant of its redesigned Pathfinder midsize crossover.

