New York auto show: Getting back to normal

NEW YORK — The New York International Auto Show is bustling again.
It was a long road to get here, and the dire circumstances of two years ago, when COVID-19 forced a sudden hiatus for one of the industry's premier launch pads, illustrate just how far the show's journey back has been. The 2020 event was supposed to be another spectacle with glossy vehicles filling the sprawling Jacob Javits Convention Center, but the fast-moving health crisis transformed the show floor into a makeshift hospital with thousands of beds.
Seeing work crews hauling crates, setting up and filling the vast halls with sheet metal this spring was a reflective moment for Mark Schienberg, president of the Greater New York Automobile Dealers Association, which organizes the show.