New York auto show resumes with new products, EV test track

The New York auto show will dedicate 250,000 square feet of floor space to electric vehicles, including an indoor test track.

Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek

The New York International Auto Show returns this week after a two-year hiatus caused by coronavirus restrictions and concerns. But automakers are not back to their full level of pre-pandemic enthusiasm yet.

A few manufacturers will show new electric vehicles, a hypercar and, yes, even good old-fashioned gasoline-powered models at the show, which opens to the public Friday, April 15.

This year's event will dedicate 250,000 square feet of floor space to EVs, including an indoor test track "built to feel like a drive in the country."

Established brands, such as Nissan and Kia, will show vehicles along with upstarts, such as Vietnam's VinFast and Austrian EV maker Deus Automobiles.

Kia Telluride

Deus Automobiles

The Austrian startup will debut its Vayanne electric hypercar. The automaker provided no product details but said it worked with Italdesign and Williams Advanced Engineering on the car.

A teaser image reveals a swoopy roadster featuring slim headlights and large air intakes.

Hyundai

The South Korean automaker will reveal the freshened 2023 Palisade. The large crossover features a wider cascading grille, updated front and rear fascias and a new headlight design.

Kia

Kia will show the redesigned Niro subcompact crossover, available in hybrid, plug-in hybrid and full-electric variants.

The second-generation model is influenced by the 2019 HabaNiro concept, incorporating a two-tone body, a wide pillar at the rear and boomerang-shaped taillights.

The Niro's interior receives a modern update with the new corporate two-spoke steering wheel, simplified controls and side-by-side instrument and infotainment screens.

Kia will debut a freshened version of its wildly popular Telluride three-row crossover, which has been supply-constrained since its launch three years ago. Teaser photos of the 2023 model suggest mild exterior updates and a massive new screen for the instrument cluster and infotainment. Kia will offer a new X-Pro trim with additional off-road capability and rugged styling cues.

Nissan

Nissan will debut an outdoorsy version of its redesigned Pathfinder midsize crossover. The 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek has an off-road suspension, 18-inch beadlock wheels, all-terrain tires and tubular roof rack.

VinFast

The Vietnamese automaker will display three upcoming electric crossovers, the VF 7, VF 8 and VF 9.

Laurence Iliff contributed to this report.

