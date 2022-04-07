New York auto show resumes with new products, EV test track

The New York International Auto Show returns this week after a two-year hiatus caused by coronavirus restrictions and concerns. But automakers are not back to their full level of pre-pandemic enthusiasm yet.

A few manufacturers will show new electric vehicles, a hypercar and, yes, even good old-fashioned gasoline-powered models at the show, which opens to the public Friday, April 15.

This year's event will dedicate 250,000 square feet of floor space to EVs, including an indoor test track "built to feel like a drive in the country."

Established brands, such as Nissan and Kia, will show vehicles along with upstarts, such as Vietnam's VinFast and Austrian EV maker Deus Automobiles.