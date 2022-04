Nissan will market family adventure this summer with an outdoorsy variant of its redesigned Pathfinder midsize crossover.

The four-wheel-drive 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek trim adds a touch more power to support a drive off the beaten path. The Rock Creek carries a 3.5-liter V-6 that pumps out 295 hp — an additional 11 hp over the standard model.

The trim features off-road suspension, 18-inch beadlock-style wheels mounted with all-terrain tires, a tubular roof rack and a dark V-motion grille.