Hyundai's newest crossover, Venue, set for New York debut

Hyundai is wading deeper into light trucks by adding another crossover -- this one slotted below the subcompact Kona.

The Venue will debut at next month's New York auto show, Hyundai said .

It will be the automaker's smallest crossover yet and expand the brand's light-truck lineup to six after the Kona, Nexo, Tuscon, Santa Fe and Palisade.

Besides a photo of the nameplate's badging on the rear gate, Hyundai did not release any information or images of the Venue. It will debut April 17 in New York.

The addition of an A-segment crossover is the latest change to Hyundai's growing product portfolio.

The Kona went on sale in early 2018, followed by the redesigned Santa Fe and the Kona Electric. The three-row Palisade, Hyundai's biggest utility to date, is set to go on sale this summer.

The Nexo, Hyundai's next-generation fuel cell vehicle, went on sale in California in late 2018.

In 2018, Hyundai's U.S. light-truck sales rose 24 percent while car deliveries dropped 13 percent.

Through the first two months of 2019, Hyundai's light-truck sales have advanced 38 percent in the U.S. while car volume has skidded 21 percent.