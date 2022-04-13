Hyundai Ioniq 5 named World Car of the Year

NEW YORK — The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was named World Car of the Year, besting two other electric crossovers for the award, handed out Wednesday at the New York International Auto Show.

The other top vote-getters were Ford's Mustang Mach-E and the Kia EV6. The Ioniq 5 was also honored with the electric vehicle and design awards for 2022.

"There are good designers everywhere. What makes the difference is top management that trusts and empowers us," said Luc Donckerwolke, Hyundai Motor Group executive vice president and chief creative officer. He was honored as the World Car Person of the Year.

To be eligible for the World Car of the Year award, a vehicle must be produced in volumes of at least 10,000 a year, priced below the luxury-car level in its primary markets and must be available for sale in at least two major markets on at least two continents between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 30, 2022. Major markets encompass the U.S., Europe, China, Japan, Korea, India and Latin America.

The World Car Awards are selected by a jury of more than 100 automotive journalists from 33 countries by secret ballot. The votes are counted by KPMG.

Other awards: