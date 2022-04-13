Freshened 2023 Subaru Outback gets new fascia, additional engine option

When it arrives at dealerships in the fall, Subaru's freshened 2023 Outback will feature an available second engine on some trim levels, a redesigned front fascia and body cladding, and safety improvements.

Subaru on Wednesday revealed the updated midsize crossover at the New York auto show. The Outback is the brand's second-bestselling vehicle in its production-constrained environment, with sales down 21 percent this year through March to 32,972.

The Outback's updated fascia — which goes on all trims except the recently introduced Wilderness model — features a larger grille, redesigned LED lighting and a redesigned bumper cover. Subaru says the wheel arch cladding was also redesigned to improve functionality.

Under the hood, XT models will come standard with the brand's 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer engine paired with a continuously variable transmission producing up to 260 hp and 277 pound-feet of torque. It also has a towing capacity of up to 3,500 pounds. Other trims will be equipped with a more fuel-efficient naturally aspirated 2.5-liter boxer engine producing 182 hp and 176 pound-feet of torque, along with the CVT.

The freshened Outback also features an updated version of Subaru's EyeSight driver-assist system, which has a wider field of view and enhanced automatic braking. The Touring trim level adds an LCD smart rearview mirror, Subaru said.

Pricing has not been announced.