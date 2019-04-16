Cadillac CT5 to get Super Cruise in 2020

As Cadillac revamps its lineup, it's betting that not everyone wants a crossover.

The luxury brand is investing in sedans at a time when many rivals are putting model redesigns on the back burner — or dropping them altogether. The latest example: the compact CT5, a 2020 model Cadillac will use to expand its Super Cruise hands-free driver-assistance technology.

Cadillac unveiled the car online last month but planned the formal reveal ahead of press days at the 2019 New York auto show. With the CT5, upcoming CT4 and the CT6, Cadillac is reducing its sedan lineup from four to three, with the XTS and CTS slated to be dropped. The Cadillac ATS was discontinued last year.

The CT5, available this fall, sits on a rear-wheel-drive architecture and comes with a standard 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo engine or optional 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V-6 engine, both mated to a 10-speed transmission. The exterior features a fastback design inspired by the brand's Escala concept car.

Cadillac President Steve Carlisle, in a statement, said the sedan is meant to "elevate every drive and reward the senses."

The CT5 is the second Cadillac after the flagship CT6 to feature the company's Super Cruise system. The driver-assist feature won't be available when the car launches but will be added in the 2020 calendar year, officials said.

Cadillac is working to expand Super Cruise to all of General Motors' vehicles in the U.S., GM President Mark Reuss has said. The system operates through precision lidar mapping, high precision GPS, a driver attention system and a network of camera and radar sensors.