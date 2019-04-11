Broadway debuts: Opening night for Cadillac, Lincoln

The New York International Auto Show will highlight the contrasting strategies that Cadillac and Lincoln are using to increase sales and market share.

Traditionally heavy on luxury vehicle debuts, the New York show, which begins this week, will include the unveiling of the Lincoln Corsair, a compact crossover that replaces the MKC, signaling Lincoln's focus on utilities and its continued purge of alphanumeric monikers in favor of real names.

Although Cadillac doesn't have a scheduled press conference, it's expected to debut the CT5 sedan, a replacement for the ATS. Unlike its rival, Cadillac continues to use names made from letters and numbers and believes there's more room in its lineup for sedans.

Both vehicles will take their Big Apple bows amid transition periods for their respective brands. Lincoln is trying to rebound from two straight years of U.S. sales declines and wants to continue the momentum started by the Navigator, Nautilus and Aviator utilities. Cadillac is overhauling its own portfolio and is in the midst of launching a new or redesigned product roughly every six months through 2021.

Cadillac introduced the CT5 last month online, with Andrew Smith, Cadillac's executive director of global design, proclaiming, "Boring sedans are dead." The car has a smoother, fastback design. A 2.0-liter, four-cylinder turbo engine is standard, and buyers can upgrade to a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo V-6. Both engines are mated to a 10-speed transmission.

The Corsair, named for a pirate ship as well as a World War II fighter plane, will sit on the new front-wheel-drive architecture that also underpins the redesigned Ford Escape crossover unveiled this month. The Corsair also is expected to come in a plug-in hybrid variant.

Here are some other highlights of the New York show.