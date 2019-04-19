2019 New York auto show hits & misses

Two Automotive News industry-watchers walked the floor at the New York auto show last week, sizing up what automakers are presenting.

Chief Content Officer Jamie Butters and News Editor Lindsay Chappell were not in full agreement as they strolled from stand to stand at New York's Javits Center — but then, no two people usually are in full agreement when it comes to autos … which is why the industry builds so many different offerings.

Let's listen in as Butters and Chappell search for the show's hits and misses.