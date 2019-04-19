2019 New York auto show hits & misses

Toyota Highlander

Two Automotive News industry-watchers walked the floor at the New York auto show last week, sizing up what automakers are presenting.

Chief Content Officer Jamie Butters and News Editor Lindsay Chappell were not in full agreement as they strolled from stand to stand at New York's Javits Center — but then, no two people usually are in full agreement when it comes to autos … which is why the industry builds so many different offerings.

Let's listen in as Butters and Chappell search for the show's hits and misses.

Chappell: They've made the Highlander more elegant with new body sculpting. Coming at you, with a big grille and stylish lights, it makes a nice impression. HIT

Butters: It's an oversized grille and it looks good on the Highlander. I like the two-tone interior, and the space feels roomy. The cockpit is a little basic. But bottom line, they've updated it without making any mistakes. HIT

Photo
Lincoln Corsair

Chappell: I have to say, Lincoln had me with the name "Corsair." It sells me on this crossover. It's a modern crossover that evokes an older time. I'm grateful the name wasn't another three-letter password you have to remember. HIT

Butters: It's the opposite for me — it's a nice enough vehicle, but the name ruins it. Corsair is a fighter jet. Or it's a pirate. What's Lincoln saying? That this is a little pirate ship? MISS

Photo
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Chappell: This is a beautiful SUV. But I've got a problem with it. They've given it a big, generous panoramic skylight, but they've decided for us, for some reason, that you can't close it to all sunlight. Even closed, it allows sunlight through. What if you don't want the sun shining on you as you drive? Mercedes says you must. MISS

Butters: Granted, there are some quirky design elements — like the chrome pieces on the grille that serve no purpose. And there's maybe too much going on in the cockpit — too many redundant controls. But you've got to come back to the fact that they've designed a beautiful SUV with exquisite materials and a lot of great technology. They'll sell every one they can build. HIT

Photo
Hyundai Sonata

Butters: They've made the Sonata look luxurious. This design is really tasteful and elegant. It might be a little sedate, but it's a sedan that really makes a nice statement. Notice the way they've worked the accent lighting into the body trim. HIT

Chappell: I'd have to say it's a little too sedate. But it also strikes me as imperfectly executed. I see very noticeable gaps between the lights and the chrome in the body accent lines. And the taillights look a little slap-dash. MISS

Photo
Subaru Outback

Butters: The Outback is fine. But the real hit here is the Subaru show stand. They've created a national park with trees and rivers and live graphics. They even have birds singing. What a great auto show experience. HIT

Chappell: Agreed. Subaru brought some welcome flair back to an auto show in 2019. This is what other auto companies used to do and should still be doing — giving show-goers a memorable experience. HIT

Photo
Porsche 911 Speedster

Butters: This is one of the hottest cars at the show. Everybody is coming over to take their picture with the Speedster. Porsche did this right. HIT

Chappell: The point of the Speedster is the body shape. But its styling is also powerful. It's got black-on-black interior. The headlights are black. The trim material surfaces are black and very noticeable, with carbon fiber trim on the door sill guards. It's macho. HIT

Photo
Genesis Mint concept

Butters: The Mint is a totally impractical concept, but I really like it. It's funky. I like the mint matte color. It has a minimal interior. The back door is just for rear cargo access, so you don't have to reach around to stow your briefcase. This concept looks like the future. They're really questioning everything. HIT

Chappell: It reminds me of those little electric cars on a track — it's a set of wheels with a body on top. The rear axle could not be pushed back any further. And the square steering wheel is a nice touch. It's a hit just for creative thinking. HIT

Photo
Kia HabaNiro concept

Butters: This thing has too many different shades of red going on. And orange. It's courageously ugly. But I don't think it works. MISS

Chappell: It's so garish that it actually repels. MISS

Butters: A concept should make you feel hopeful about the future. This concept makes me angry about the future.

Photo
Nissan GT-R

Chappell: Nissan sells only about 100 GT-Rs a month, but look what they've done to this sports car. They've added a carbon fiber roof, carbon fiber hood, carbon fiber front and rear fascia, and large carbon fiber brakes. And they'll never sell one extra car. They did it just because they wanted to make it a better car. HIT

Butters: Visually, it has a little too much going on for me. It's like a basketball shoe, but not in a good way. I see black, white and red, and blue tailpipes and yellow brakes. But I'm reluctantly saying it's a show hit, just because this is what you want carmakers to do — to improve their cars because they can. That Formula One-style wing on the back is a real statement. HIT

Photo
Cadillac CT5

Chappell: With Cadillac, it's really all about a great drive these days. But for a luxurious sedan, the CT5 is sporty and muscular, especially looking at it straight on. And the tail end has a nice design flourish. HIT

Butters: It's nice enough. But it's just so plain. If you saw it on the street, I'm not sure you'd immediately know it was a Cadillac. MISS

Photo
Volkswagen Tarok

Butters: You sort of want to dismiss this tiny pickup as not serious. But it's a style statement. And it works for that. HIT

Chappell: This is pure Volkswagen brand. You'll never see the real-world version of this at a construction site. But that's not VW's market. This is for a VW customer who just wants a cargo bed. And for that, it works. HIT

Butters: It's the Beetle of pickups.

