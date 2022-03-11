Wells: Dealers should realize potential in unique employees

Dealers shouldn't let a lack of sales experience on a resume stop them from hiring an otherwise qualified candidate, sales manager and Automotive News 40 Under 40 honoree Erikka Wells told NADA attendees.
Not giving real consideration to applicants who are women and people of color is choking dealers' ability to net a wider customer reach, she said.
Dealers should ask themselves: Is this applicant passionate? Are they hungry? Wells, who spoke at the Automotive News Retail Forum in Las Vegas on Thursday, said dealerships might see more returns if they take on people who are willing to learn and grow in the industry.
"Every time I see one of my employees, I see myself," Wells said. "I remember being hungry. I remember wanting more. I remember that all the options I have now are all afforded because someone gave me an opportunity years ago when my resume didn't match, when people wouldn't hire someone like me."