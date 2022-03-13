Toyota, Lexus: Inventory, current and future, on dealer minds

LAS VEGAS — After taking a quiet victory lap for finishing 2021 as the top-selling automaker in the United States, Toyota and Lexus dealers Sunday started laying out what their dealerships will look like when production issues hopefully begin to ease later this year.

And what the packed room heard from Toyota Motor North America executives was that the profitability lessons imposed by COVID, and later the microchip shortage, were learned by the manufacturer, and that dealerships' days supply would likely remain reduced even after production constraints eased.

"The biggest question was the future of inventory levels once we get out of production constraints, and what Toyota said is that we need to have cars on the ground, but instead of 30 to 50 days, they want to lower that down a little bit, but still have cars on the ground," said Robby Findlay, the immediate past chairman of the Toyota National Dealer Council. "We know there are going to be more supply constraints, probably for the next six months or maybe for the next two years."