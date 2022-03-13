Toyota, Lexus: Inventory, current and future, on dealer minds

Toyota and Lexus laid out what it knows about production constraints and efforts to mitigate them, and told dealers that inventory levels would remain lower than before COVID.

LAS VEGAS — After taking a quiet victory lap for finishing 2021 as the top-selling automaker in the United States, Toyota and Lexus dealers Sunday started laying out what their dealerships will look like when production issues hopefully begin to ease later this year.

And what the packed room heard from Toyota Motor North America executives was that the profitability lessons imposed by COVID, and later the microchip shortage, were learned by the manufacturer, and that dealerships' days supply would likely remain reduced even after production constraints eased.

"The biggest question was the future of inventory levels once we get out of production constraints, and what Toyota said is that we need to have cars on the ground, but instead of 30 to 50 days, they want to lower that down a little bit, but still have cars on the ground," said Robby Findlay, the immediate past chairman of the Toyota National Dealer Council. "We know there are going to be more supply constraints, probably for the next six months or maybe for the next two years."

■ Coverage of the 2022 NADA Show

Dealers also asked about the automaker's upcoming lineup additions of the Toyota bZ4X and the Lexus RX450e BEV, and how dealers must prepare their dealerships to sell them and help their customers with home charging, said Findlay, director of operations for the Findlay Automotive Group.

Toyota Motor North America brand chief Dave Christ said open and frequent communication between the automaker and its Toyota and Lexus dealer networks has been key to keeping its dealers operating at peak efficiency through the production shortages.

"Supply is our number one issue, and we laid out a lot of information about how complex it is and how global it is," Christ said. "There's a lot of uncertainty right now, but I think what we do a really good job of is just staying in touch with our dealers, with communicating what we know. At the end of the day, if the dealer knows what's happening they communicate that with the customer as well."

Christ said TMNA's leadership expects the production challenges to continue into the summer, and "maybe into Q3, depending," on outside events.

