Tough times hiring, retaining workers could persist

In this current stressed-out environment, the future of work is — in one word — short.
And it is short in multiple ways, said Justin LaBorde, senior vice president at Kantar, a consulting firm that performs and compiles research regarding consumer and employee attitudes and behavior. LaBorde spoke Wednesday at the American Financial Services Association Vehicle Finance Conference & Expo.
For example, said LaBorde, it's much more difficult to predict the future beyond a year or 18 months. With COVID-related ups and downs especially, consumer and employee attitudes and behavior are changing quickly — and sometimes changing back again, he said.