Online sales push may refine omnichannel retail

And "most people still want to touch it and feel it and get excited about it before they buy it," said Agresta, president of Benzel- Busch Motor Car Corp., which sells Mercedes- Benz and Audi vehicles in New York and New Jersey — two states hit hard by the virus and related government restrictions that closed dealership showrooms last spring.

"I kind of feel like this is going to take a lot longer to develop," he said of full automotive e-commerce.

Indeed, several dealers, retail technology vendors and industry consultants told Automotive News that it will take some time before a majority of consumers are buying vehicles fully online. But that doesn't mean the digital leap forward that auto retailers took in 2020 will stall as the industry emerges from the pandemic. The enhanced technology and digital sales strategies that dealerships adopted or refined last year should help improve one of the more challenging parts of the purchase process — the customer's transition from the online to in-store environment.

Making that switch more seamless than it is now would improve customers' satisfaction with buying a vehicle, experts say. Putting the tools and processes in place to complete seamless transitions may also become necessary as more consumers grow accustomed to shopping for vehicles online but fully digital buyers are still, in the near term, outnumbered by those who want to visit a dealership.

"The reality is, our customers want to be able to interact with us in physical showrooms and in the digital environment, and we need to be able to meet them wherever they want to shop," said Jeff Swickard, chairman of the Mercedes-Benz Dealer Board and CEO of Swickard Auto Group, which is based in Oregon and operates stores in five states.

Providing the digital tools and online and in-store processes to enable just that is the thrust of the omnichannel retailing strategies gaining steam with some of the nation's largest auto retailers, including Group 1 Automotive Inc. and CarMax Inc. Done well, proponents say, an omnichannel approach can save the customer and the dealership time, increase customers' trust in the process and keep up with consumers' growing expectations.