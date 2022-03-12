Online retailing keeps paying benefits for Asbury Automotive

Last year, amid the pandemic, 16 percent of auto purchases were made completely online, compared with just 1 percent of new-vehicle purchases three years ago, and that number could rise to as much as 50 percent by 2025, argues Miran Maric, chief marketing officer for Asbury Automotive Group.

Just don't call it digital retailing, Maric told an audience outside NADA's live stage Friday. "What does digital retailing even mean? It's online retail, and whether you want to [purchase] in person or online, it doesn't matter; I still have to give you the tools necessary to do it and personalize them for your touch."

Maric was touting the merits of Asbury's Clicklane, its online tool developed in-house that allows consumers to complete as little or as much of their vehicle purchase from an Asbury dealership as they want without ever having to set foot in the store. Maric said having a properly developed "online retailing" tool can have exponential impacts on sales productivity and the business in general.