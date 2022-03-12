Online retailing keeps paying benefits for Asbury Automotive

Asbury Automotive's Miran Maric says the dealership group's online retailing software is paying dividends and improving operations.

Maric: Imagine salespeople selling "16 to 20” vehicles each month

Last year, amid the pandemic, 16 percent of auto purchases were made completely online, compared with just 1 percent of new-vehicle purchases three years ago, and that number could rise to as much as 50 percent by 2025, argues Miran Maric, chief marketing officer for Asbury Automotive Group.

Just don't call it digital retailing, Maric told an audience outside NADA's live stage Friday. "What does digital retailing even mean? It's online retail, and whether you want to [purchase] in person or online, it doesn't matter; I still have to give you the tools necessary to do it and personalize them for your touch."

Maric was touting the merits of Asbury's Clicklane, its online tool developed in-house that allows consumers to complete as little or as much of their vehicle purchase from an Asbury dealership as they want without ever having to set foot in the store. Maric said having a properly developed "online retailing" tool can have exponential impacts on sales productivity and the business in general.

■ Coverage of the 2022 NADA Show

"The longtime metric in our industry is that the average salesperson sells eight vehicles per month. Imagine enabling them to [sell] 16 to 20," Maric explained, "then you reduce turnover by having them make a really good living, and in turn, they become really [focused on] guest experience, giving that type of experience to a consumer and then fulfilling their order online."Maric said the transformation that Clicklane has engendered at Asbury has already shown dramatic results, though the complexities of automotive retailing mean that developing the software for Clicklane was a messy, multiyear effort that involved embracing mistakes and learning from them.

"We don't just want the perception of online sales, we actually want online sales. It's not a popular or easy approach. It's going to require some bumps and bruises," Maric said.

"If it takes three hours to sell a vehicle completely inside the showroom, there's no one in here that would sign up for that," Maric said. "I guarantee you that if you could do it from your couch, if you can do it in a way that we can sign documents online, really get the aspects that you wanted in that vehicle transaction, you can do all the things that you need."

