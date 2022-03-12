With no inventory, Subaru works on branding

Subaru told dealers that the inventory crunch is time to build their brand, even as it struggles to keep up with demand amid scant supplies.

JOE WILSSENS

Subaru dealers  may have to move customers from ’22 vehicles into ’23s.

After living with limited vehicle inventories for more than a decade, Subaru dealers learned they're going to have to continue living in that world for the foreseeable future — even as the brand expands its lineup with Wilderness trims and adds its first battery-electric vehicle, the Solterra.

At their make meeting Saturday, dealers heard Subaru of America CEO Tom Doll detail how Subaru is using the inventory crisis to build up the brand. Subaru inventory levels nationally have been in the low single-digit days' supply for months, but that figure includes vehicles still in transit.

■ Coverage of the 2022 NADA Show

"Yes, we have some supply issues, but everybody here has supply issues right now," Doll told Automotive News after the meeting. "Fortunately, we're working on our brand and continuing to work on our brand to make it stronger for the future."

Subaru has tens of thousands of customer vehicles on back order, Doll said, and dealers may have to go back to customers to persuade them to move from a 2022 that they ordered to a 2023 model.

Patrick Wergin, chairman of the Subaru National Retailer Advisory Board, said demand for the brand's vehicles remains strong and that customers "have been resilient" in waiting for their vehicles.

The same will be true when dealers start delivering the Solterra EV, he predicted.

Wergin said that at points, his inventory had fallen to just one new unit of any model. But every Subaru dealer is practiced in how to sell into the pipeline, he said.

"We know how to communicate with our clients, how to keep them engaged and take them on the journey with us as we wait for the vehicle to arrive," Wergin said.

