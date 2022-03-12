With no inventory, Subaru works on branding

After living with limited vehicle inventories for more than a decade, Subaru dealers learned they're going to have to continue living in that world for the foreseeable future — even as the brand expands its lineup with Wilderness trims and adds its first battery-electric vehicle, the Solterra.
At their make meeting Saturday, dealers heard Subaru of America CEO Tom Doll detail how Subaru is using the inventory crisis to build up the brand. Subaru inventory levels nationally have been in the low single-digit days' supply for months, but that figure includes vehicles still in transit.