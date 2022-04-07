NADA ready to move needle on diversity in auto retailing

When the National Automobile Dealers Association revealed last month it was partnering with the National Urban League to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in auto retailing, the public announcement at the NADA Show was the easy part.
Now, the association must work with the league and other key stakeholders to fill in the details of a work force development initiative aimed at recruiting, hiring and training more women and minorities at franchised dealerships.
"NADA, to their credit and to their leadership's credit, they've been a very willing participant. They want to find solutions and achieve results," said Don Cravins Jr., COO of the National Urban League, a historic civil rights organization that, in part, works to connect African Americans and other underserved groups to education and job training. "NADA looks like they're ready."