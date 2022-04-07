NADA ready to move needle on diversity in auto retailing

The death of George Floyd, an African American man who was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis in 2020, was a tipping point that exposed a lack of conversation around "tough issues," including work force diversity, within corporate America.

With NADA, the discussions on DE&I were "intentional," Cravins told Automotive News.

"NADA seems serious about this issue. ... Those disparities, those inequities, the lack of diversity — unfortunately, it persists in many industries in America," he said. "I'm hoping we can help them with that."

Myra Dandridge, who was hired by NADA in 2020 as its first executive director of external affairs and public policy, said the National Urban League has a "very strong pipeline of employable people of color" and 90 affiliate chapters across the U.S.

In her role, Dandridge is tasked with establishing relationships with third-party groups to build bridges and foster collaboration.

"Our work force development partnership with the National Urban League is one way in which we have successfully collaborated with one of our third-party partners thus far," said Dandridge.