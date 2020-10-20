NADA elects Michael Alford as 2021 vice chairman

The National Automobile Dealers Association elected Michael Alford as its next vice chairman, indicating he is likely to be the group's chairman in 2022.

Alford, 56, president of Marine Chevrolet-Cadillac in Jacksonville, N.C., was elected to the 2021 post during the association's board meeting Tuesday — held virtually this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alford, a former banker who entered the family automotive business in 1992 and became owner in 1997, represents new-car dealers in North Carolina on the NADA board of directors and is chairman of NADA's regulatory affairs committee.

"I am honored and excited to serve as NADA's vice chair in the coming year," Alford said in a statement. "I look forward to working with Chairman-elect Paul Walser, my fellow directors and the entire NADA team. I am grateful to be entrusted with this role and assure you that I will work tirelessly to advocate on behalf of the entire dealer body."