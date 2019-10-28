NADA: Dealers' profitability might be stabilizing

The profitability of U.S. car dealers may be stabilizing after several years of shrinking margins.

The National Automobile Dealers Association says franchised light-vehicle dealers are controlling costs and continuing to emphasize fixed operations and used-vehicle sales as the new-vehicle market cools. Such efforts could help reverse last year's operating loss — the first on average in a decade since NADA began reporting the data.

Yet even amid optimistic signs, NADA's 2019 midyear data report shows franchised new-vehicle dealers still rely heavily on automaker incentives for the bulk of their profit. NADA Senior Economist Patrick Manzi told Automotive News last week that at this point in the year, it's difficult to say whether last year's average operating loss was an anomaly or a sign of an emerging trend.

Manzi: Margins “plateaued”

Through June, dealers' pretax net profit margins held steady with 2018 levels, at 2.3 percent, according to the report. That's the first time since 2015, when margins were 2.8 percent, that average dealership net profit as a percentage of sales hadn't declined. Through August, they had ticked up to 2.4 percent, according to NADA's monthly dealership financial profiles.

Net profit includes automaker incentives, such as controversial stair-step volume-based sales targets, that are excluded from operating results.

"I'm happy to see that it has sort of plateaued there," Manzi said of average net profit margins. He said the data signals there may not be much more room to fall, barring a major economic disruption. He also said he doesn't see signs of an imminent recession.

"A flatlining ... indicates that, even with all the added pressure of relying on these manufacturer incentive programs, dealers are still able to maintain a profitable business," he said.

Through June, dealers' average pretax net profit was $714,480, just 1.5 percent higher compared with the same period a year ago, according to NADA's monthly profiles. The picture was rosier through August, the most recent monthly data available, with pretax net profit rising to $991,455, or 2.5 percent above the year-earlier period.

Along the way, the U.S. auto sales picture has brightened. Sales were down 2.5 percent at midyear and 1.6 percent after three quarters.

"We can't speak for the industry, but all our net profit has traditionally been, as a percentage, higher than the NADA average," said Pete DeLong- champs, senior vice president of manufacturer relations, financial services and public affairs for Group 1 Automotive Inc., the fourth-largest dealership group in the U.S.

"With the compression of margins, it makes things more difficult, which is why you're seeing the retailers focusing more on used and parts and service, focusing on the things that we can control," DeLongchamps said in an interview. "We can't control what happens with the margins based on what happens with incentives and inventory levels, but we know that we can provide great customer care and grow that business."

Jeff Dyke, president of Sonic Automotive Inc., said that the simpler the brands make the incentives, the easier it is for consumers and dealers. And some of the bonus programs are becoming less complex, he said, although he noted that doesn't mean targets are getting any easier to reach.

NADA's midyear report doesn't address dealers' operating profit outlook, but the group's monthly financial profiles for 2019 have indicated that dealers are seeing some improvement this year.

Through June, dealers on average reported an operating profit of $53,526, 12 percent below the level in the same period last year. Through August, however, dealers reported making $96,038 on average on operations, 21 percent ahead of the same period in 2018.

Still, operating profit didn't turn negative until December 2018, NADA said. Franchised dealers on average lost $13,338 on their operations last year after earning $91,774 in 2017, according to NADA data.

‘Tricky' measure

Many dealers are willing to take losses on vehicles to increase volume, or accept smaller profits through steeper discounts, knowing that they'll earn bonuses for hitting automaker incentive targets. That dependence on incentives makes measuring operating profit "tricky," Manzi said.

NADA will have a clearer picture on profitability trends once third-quarter data is in this fall, Manzi said. How dealers choose to push fleet sales through the end of the year will be another factor.

Recent interest rate cuts could lower dealers' floorplan expenses, he added, and their efforts to rein in other operational costs are adding up to a profit "that's a little more robust than we saw last year."

Profit picture
Profitability for franchised U.S. new-vehicle dealers may be stabilizing after several years of shrinking margins, as dealers work to control costs and prioritize areas of the business beyond new-vehicle sales. Yet dealers remain reliant on automaker incentives. Here are some key figures.
  June 2018 June 2019 Aug. 2019
Pretax net profit $704,137 $714,480 $991,455
as % of sales 2.30% 2.30% 2.40%
Operating profit $60,532 $53,526 $96,038
difference YOY   –12% 21%
Source: National Automobile Dealers Association

Lithia Motors Inc., the nation's third-largest dealership group, said its floorplan line is $2 billion across its dealer network. Chris Holzshu, Lithia's executive vice president, said that a reduction or increase of 50 basis points can affect the group's profits and losses by about $10 million."I think we are anticipating some benefit in the future" based on the current outlook in interest rates, Holzshu said. "At this point in time, it's TBD."

Even absent recession worries, Manzi said, NADA remains concerned about other uncertain factors that could influence the economy and the auto industry, notably trade disputes and the possibility of new tariffs on imported autos and parts.

If dealers can focus on managing growth in fixed operations and used cars, in particular, he said, "they can sort of insulate themselves."

Fixed focus

New vehicles continue to drive dealers' business, but used vehicles and parts and service took a slightly larger share of sales through June compared with a year earlier, NADA's midyear report shows.

Public groups are protecting themselves from the volatility of the new-vehicle market with a focus on fixed profit centers and used-vehicle sales.

Used vehicles, finance and insurance, service, body and parts sales comprise 41.8 percent of Lithia's revenue, but make up 79.7 percent of its gross profits. Lithia increased gross profits in all of the dealership group's business lines, except the new-car department, during the third quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group, of Duluth, Ga., has a similar cost structure.

Used-vehicle retail sales, parts and service, and F&I made up 87.3 percent of Asbury's gross profits in the third quarter but comprised just 44.1 percent of revenue at the seventh-largest U.S. franchised auto retailer. New vehicles, by contrast, contribute 53.6 percent of revenue but make up just 13.2 percent of gross profit, compared with 55.8 percent of revenue last year and 15.1 percent gross profit.

DeLongchamps, of Group 1, said dealers' profit models are healthy when they focus on the parts of the business they can control, including parts and service, F&I and used cars.

"We're all still concerned about eroding margins on the new cars, and there's a lot of reasons for that," he said. "But they're all very real."

David Muller, Jackie Charniga and Melissa Burden contributed to this report.

