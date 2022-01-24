NADA CEO says in-person show plans are still on

The National Automobile Dealers Association is committed to an in-person convention in March, and its CEO says he believes the trade group can hold a safe event without requiring proof of vaccination from attendees and despite the current high coronavirus case counts across the U.S.

NADA has no plans to cancel in-person receptions or make displays virtual at its annual gathering set for March 10-13 in Las Vegas, CEO Mike Stanton told Automotive News.

A worldwide swell of COVID-19 cases and continued concerns over the fast-spreading omicron variant caused several auto industry companies to back out of in-person appearances at the CES trade show this month. The high U.S. caseload has led to speculation about whether changes could be made to the NADA Show, which is scheduled to return to an in-person event this year after a virtual convention was staged in 2021.

But during an interview for Automotive News' "Daily Drive" podcast, Stanton pushed back on the idea that in-person receptions will be nixed.

"That couldn't be further from the truth," Stanton said. "We're so excited to be back in person. We're hearing and sensing the pent-up demand."