NADA CEO says in-person show plans are still on

NADA CEO Mike Stanton says he believes the trade association can hold a safe event despite the current high coronavirus case counts across the U.S.

NADA CEO Mike Stanton

The National Automobile Dealers Association is committed to an in-person convention in March, and its CEO says he believes the trade group can hold a safe event without requiring proof of vaccination from attendees and despite the current high coronavirus case counts across the U.S.

NADA has no plans to cancel in-person receptions or make displays virtual at its annual gathering set for March 10-13 in Las Vegas, CEO Mike Stanton told Automotive News.

A worldwide swell of COVID-19 cases and continued concerns over the fast-spreading omicron variant caused several auto industry companies to back out of in-person appearances at the CES trade show this month. The high U.S. caseload has led to speculation about whether changes could be made to the NADA Show, which is scheduled to return to an in-person event this year after a virtual convention was staged in 2021.

But during an interview for Automotive News' "Daily Drive" podcast, Stanton pushed back on the idea that in-person receptions will be nixed.

"That couldn't be further from the truth," Stanton said. "We're so excited to be back in person. We're hearing and sensing the pent-up demand."

Stanton said NADA plans to watch for upticks in COVID-19 cases in the weeks leading up to the show. The situation is being evaluated on a "day-by-day basis," he said.

"We're certainly keeping a close eye on it, and we're prepared to make any adjustments necessary — again, with the safety of our attendees and participants at the front of our mind," Stanton said.

The show's kickoff event at Allegiant Stadium — home to the Las Vegas Raiders NFL team — is also still on, Stanton said.

Protocols

Attendees and exhibitors are not required to be vaccinated, Stanton said. COVID-19 testing will be available on-site, but proof of a negative test is not required, according to the NADA Show's health and safety requirements Web page.

Show organizers deliberated "considerably" on whether to require proof of vaccination, Stanton said.

"Our goal has always been to have a safe and successful show, and after careful analysis, we determined we could do just that without requiring proof of vaccination," he said.

Participants can expect to wear masks because the state of Nevada currently mandates they be worn indoors, regardless of vaccination status. NADA plans to provide disposable masks in registration bags and at entrances to the Las Vegas Convention Center, according to the NADA Show website.

NADA spokesman Jared Allen told Automotive News the organization considered supplying N95 or KN95 masks or recommending participants wear their own higher-quality masks but opted against that measure.

On the website, NADA also said safety shields will be installed at registration desks, information counters and offices, with hand sanitizer stations placed throughout the convention center.

Lineup overhaul has JLR dealers optimistic
