Mitsubishi readies for Outlander PHEV launch

LAS VEGAS -- The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has been a key performer for the brand for years and has been serving as a gateway to electrification for customers, said Richard Herod III, chairman of the Mitsubishi National Advisory Board.

Now the redesigned model is getting ready to debut later this year with a new system that will offer a higher range than its predecessor's 24-mile EPA rating and deliver a more powerful road performance. The upcoming 2023 Outlander PHEV achieved 87 km of range, or 54 miles, using the Worldwide harmonized Light duty Test Cycle, an internationally recognized method built around urban, suburban, and highway driving modes with average usage ratios, the brand said. The EPA rating hasn't been released.

Dealers learned more about latest Outlander PHEV during Sunday's dealer meeting, while also getting details on the revival of Mitsubishi's Ralliart performance brand.

Herod, who owns White Bear Mitsubishi in Minnesota, has had success moving the Outlander PHEV at his store by educating the staff about the product so they'll ask consumers the right questions to get a better sense of their needs.

The midwest dealership is the top-selling Outlander PHEV store in the U.S.