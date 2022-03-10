Hyundai's Olabisi Boyle says dealers, factories must work together on EVs

LAS VEGAS — Hyundai Motor America just launched its first dedicated electric vehicle, the Ioniq 5. But to successfully roll it out to everyday shoppers, the Korean automaker needs help from dealers and infrastructure partners, said Olabisi Boyle, Hyundai's vice president of product planning and mobility strategy, speaking on a panel at the J.D. Power Auto Summit ahead of the 2022 NADA Show here.
That's because selling EVs will require a new sales process, she said.
"EVs of the past have been sold [in] a high-end niche process — and now we need to get ready to sell to the mass market," Boyle said.