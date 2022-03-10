Hyundai's Olabisi Boyle says dealers, factories must work together on EVs

There are a few must-do's for manufacturers, dealers and infrastructure partners in order to accelerate wider adoption.

First, manufacturers need to develop dedicated EVs that fit into the segments where consumers already are shopping, Boyle said.

Those include crossovers, SUVs, full-size pickups and midsize and large sedans.

Another must-do now is providing 300 miles of range. "People are still concerned about range," she said.

Once the product is there, the consumer education piece — both in how the product works and the incentives available — will be in the hands of the dealers. Boyle said customers getting hands-on experience is crucial to widespread EV adoption. So is simplifying the incentives piece, which can be perplexing.

"We need to show consumers how to bring the eco-friendly lifestyle home," Boyle said. That includes infrastructure elements such as home charging, solar panels and energy storage.

"It has to be a simple bundle so consumers don't have to make large behavior changes."