Hyundai's Olabisi Boyle says dealers, factories must work together on EVs

Hesitant consumers need to see a simplified transition from gasoline to electric Hyundai Motor America VP Olabisi Boyle says

LAS VEGAS — Hyundai Motor America just launched its first dedicated electric vehicle, the Ioniq 5. But to successfully roll it out to everyday shoppers, the Korean automaker needs help from dealers and infrastructure partners, said Olabisi Boyle, Hyundai's vice president of product planning and mobility strategy, speaking on a panel at the J.D. Power Auto Summit ahead of the 2022 NADA Show here.

That's because selling EVs will require a new sales process, she said.

"EVs of the past have been sold [in] a high-end niche process — and now we need to get ready to sell to the mass market," Boyle said.

■ Coverage of the 2022 NADA Show

There are a few must-do's for manufacturers, dealers and infrastructure partners in order to accelerate wider adoption.

First, manufacturers need to develop dedicated EVs that fit into the segments where consumers already are shopping, Boyle said.

Those include crossovers, SUVs, full-size pickups and midsize and large sedans.

Another must-do now is providing 300 miles of range. "People are still concerned about range," she said.

Once the product is there, the consumer education piece — both in how the product works and the incentives available — will be in the hands of the dealers. Boyle said customers getting hands-on experience is crucial to widespread EV adoption. So is simplifying the incentives piece, which can be perplexing.

"We need to show consumers how to bring the eco-friendly lifestyle home," Boyle said. That includes infrastructure elements such as home charging, solar panels and energy storage.

"It has to be a simple bundle so consumers don't have to make large behavior changes."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
NADA's Mike Stanton, Alliance's John Bozzella: Dealers, automakers ‘all in' on electrification
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
BozellaStanton-MAIN_i.jpg
NADA's Mike Stanton, Alliance's John Bozzella: Dealers, automakers ‘all in' on electrification
SOLUTIONS-MAIN_i.jpg
EV Solutions Center helps dealers prep for electric shift
SCOTT_PAINTER-02.jpg
Car dealers can help speed up EV adoption
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 3-7-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-14-22
Read the issue
See our archive