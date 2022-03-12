Infiniti Motor Co. Chairman Peyman Kargar, right, entertains John Oyler of Faulkner Infiniti of Willow Grove in Pennsylvania, left, and Ed Lennon Jr., chairman of the Infiniti National Dealer Advisory Board, at the brand's dealer reception Friday at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.
Good to be back
After last year's virtual show, dealers in Las Vegas make the most of being together again.
From left, 2022 NADA Chairman Mike Alford, CEO Mike Stanton and 2021 Chairman Paul Walser celebrate after the opening of the NADA Expo on Friday.
Attendees check out a Ford Bronco featuring off-road accessories at the expo.
Dealer Brad Moore, right, of Moore Motor Sales in Caro, Mich., signs up for additional information on Stellantis Financial Services from Ty Nelson.
John Canales, president of IntellaCar, from left, Wayne Skinner, COO of Premier Automotive Group in New Orleans, and Bruce Polkes, CEO of IntellaCar, mingle at the IntellaCar, DrivrzLane and DrivrzFinancial VIP Dealer Appreciation Party on Friday at the MGM Grand Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.
Andrew Frick, left, general manager of sales, distribution and trucks for Ford Blue, the automaker's internal combustion vehicle business, greets NADA Past Chairman Jeff Carlson.
