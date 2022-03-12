GMC leans on pickups, Buick on prices

GMC is relying on the power of its pickups to reach record-high dealer profits.
"Whenever a dealer sells a truck, they sell more accessories than on any other vehicle, more finance products than on any other vehicle. The list goes on and on," Duncan Aldred, vice president of global Buick-GMC, told Automotive News ahead of the make meeting. "It really is the pathway to profitability."
Sales of the GMC Sierra pickup have reached record highs over the past four years, Aldred said, and General Motors last year expanded production of heavy-duty pickups at Oshawa Assembly in Ontario. The increase will likely lead to a sales boost for dealers in pickup-heavy markets, said Stephen Gilchrist, dealer operator for Gilchrist Automotive Group, which runs Spur Chevrolet-Buick-GMC in Gatesville, Texas, and Parkway Buick-GMC in Sherman, Texas.