Ford: No new stock allocations for dealers until late May; 100,000 units lost as suppliers struggle to deliver parts

LAS VEGAS — Ford Motor Co., beset by ongoing production woes, told dealers on Saturday they will not receive any new-vehicle retail allocations until the end of May, although it continues to produce vehicles and fill customer orders. That means new-car showrooms that have been nearly empty for months will remain so during what is typically a healthy spring selling season for the industry.
Ford has lost 100,000 units of production due to 37 suppliers failing to provide parts as scheduled, the automaker told dealers in a meeting at the NADA Show here, according to three people present.
The issue has exacerbated Ford's inventory woes that have left most dealership lots bare.
Executives told retailers they will not receive any new-vehicle allocations until May, the three people said.