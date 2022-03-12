Ford: No new stock allocations for dealers until late May; 100,000 units lost as suppliers struggle to deliver parts

Company says 37 suppliers failed to provide parts as scheduled; Ford forecasts 1.66M sales in 2022 as dealer inventories suffer.

LAS VEGAS — Ford Motor Co., beset by ongoing production woes, told dealers on Saturday they will not receive any new-vehicle retail allocations until the end of May, although it continues to produce vehicles and fill customer orders. That means new-car showrooms that have been nearly empty for months will remain so during what is typically a healthy spring selling season for the industry.

Ford has lost 100,000 units of production due to 37 suppliers failing to provide parts as scheduled, the automaker told dealers in a meeting at the NADA Show here, according to three people present.

The issue has exacerbated Ford's inventory woes that have left most dealership lots bare.

Executives told retailers they will not receive any new-vehicle allocations until May, the three people said.

Because of continued production bottlenecks, Ford executives on Saturday forecast the company's U.S. sales in 2022 will fall roughly 12 percent to 1.66 million, according to two of the people present, down from 1.9 million deliveries in 2021. Despite lower volume, Ford expects to capture 13.3 percent of the U.S. market this year, the two people said, which would be an increase over last year due to lower overall industry volume.

A Ford spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment on the sales projections, market share forecast or supplier issues.

Automakers and analysts expect the industry's supply bottlenecks to largely remain through the first half of 2022, with inventories slowly recovering in the second half, though parts shortages could stretch into 2023. 

Honda Motor Co. warned in early February and again this month that the fluid supply chain continues to upend progress in improving vehicle inventories.

"We're trying to produce every vehicle we can right now," Andrew Frick, general manager for sales, distribution and trucks for Ford Blue, told Automotive News following the Saturday meeting. "We're dealing with a myriad of supply chain issues like everyone is.

"We're working through those issues right now, and we feel very confident about how we're positioning our production and trying to get as much flow to dealers as we can."

Letter
to the
Editor

