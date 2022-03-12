Ford: No new stock allocations for dealers until late May; 100,000 units lost as suppliers struggle to deliver parts

Because of continued production bottlenecks, Ford executives on Saturday forecast the company's U.S. sales in 2022 will fall roughly 12 percent to 1.66 million, according to two of the people present, down from 1.9 million deliveries in 2021. Despite lower volume, Ford expects to capture 13.3 percent of the U.S. market this year, the two people said, which would be an increase over last year due to lower overall industry volume.

A Ford spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment on the sales projections, market share forecast or supplier issues.

Automakers and analysts expect the industry's supply bottlenecks to largely remain through the first half of 2022, with inventories slowly recovering in the second half, though parts shortages could stretch into 2023.

Honda Motor Co. warned in early February and again this month that the fluid supply chain continues to upend progress in improving vehicle inventories.

"We're trying to produce every vehicle we can right now," Andrew Frick, general manager for sales, distribution and trucks for Ford Blue, told Automotive News following the Saturday meeting. "We're dealing with a myriad of supply chain issues like everyone is.

"We're working through those issues right now, and we feel very confident about how we're positioning our production and trying to get as much flow to dealers as we can."