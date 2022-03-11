Car dealers are optimistic, but supply crises, war spur concern, survey finds

Dealers, following a year of soaring profits but scant new-vehicle inventory, expect more of the same in 2022.
But a pair of relatively new worries are hindering outlooks for some dealers: the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and rising gasoline prices in the U.S. Those joined the concerns around the lingering microchip shortage and its disruption to vehicle production and supply levels for dealers answering Automotive News' 2022 Dealer Outlook Survey.
"If it was December, early January, I would have thought maybe by the end of this year we would have been in a better spot with regards to the chips and production," said Peggy Proko, who owns Honda and Nissan dealerships in Nashua, N.H. "Not great, and certainly not pre-pandemic levels, but certainly on the road to recovery. But with the war thrown in with Ukraine, I see that actually as a negative effect."