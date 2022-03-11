Car dealers are optimistic, but supply crises, war spur concern, survey finds

Still, the 196 dealers and dealership managers who answered the survey in late February and early March have a generally positive outlook for the year. About three-quarters of respondents said they expect their dealerships' overall performance in 2022 will be on a par with or better than last year, widely considered the most profitable year for U.S. dealerships in history. Just as many said they expect profits and vehicle sales volume to match or outperform 2021.

The average U.S. dealership earned $4.1 million in pretax profit in 2021, according to an estimate by Erin Kerrigan, managing director of Kerrigan Advisors, a dealer advisory firm in Irvine, Calif. She based her estimate on profit data through October reported by the National Automobile Dealers Association. NADA is no longer sharing dealership financial data publicly on its website.

That estimated 2021 profit number is nearly double the $2.1 million in net pretax profit recorded by NADA for the average dealership for all of 2020, the previous annual record.

The expectation by some survey takers that 2022 results will be as good or better as 2021, however, hinges on the supply situation not worsening.

Bill van den Hurk, owner of Aloha Auto Group, which has seven Kia stores across Hawaii, said he was encouraged by last year's performance and remains so for 2022.

"As long as we can get the vehicles," he said. "Product is our only limitation right now. Kia is in demand."