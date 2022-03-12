Buyers waiting for ordered vehicles want more from the dealership

Consumers have become more willing during the ongoing inventory shortage to place an order for a vehicle, put down a deposit and wait for their car or truck to be built and delivered.

But a study suggests that dealerships could be better at keeping consumers informed about the delivery process and timeline.

Dealership marketing technology company Digital Air Strike on Friday released its ninth study of automotive customer experience trends. The findings stem from a survey of 4,830 consumers ages 25 to 54 in 2021 who had bought or serviced a vehicle from a franchised dealership within the previous year.