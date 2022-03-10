AutoNation CEO Mike Manley: Remake buying process for EV switch

Dealerships will need to evolve their business models to meet customers where they are, whether they prefer to transact online or in person, or are early or later adopters of electrified vehicles, AutoNation CEO Mike Manley said.

The transition to electrified powertrains will be long, and it's unclear how consumers will take to vehicles without a gasoline-powered engine, Manley told attendees Thursday at the J.D. Power Auto Summit. Yet the transition is underway and "inevitable," he said, and it will require dealers and automakers to work together to remake the buying process.

Manley said dealerships' sales process should not be dictated by powertrain type, whether electric or internal combustion, and that a customer base will exist for both for years to come. But consumers will need multiple access points into the purchase process because some will want to transact online and take delivery at home, while others still desire in-person interactions.

Dealerships that have heavily invested in their physical sales infrastructures are beginning to invest more in a digital sales infrastructure because of the need to offer a combination of the two approaches, he said. He added that the buying process "needs to be more seamless than it has been historically."

"If we've learned anything from the last two years," Manley said, "what we should have learned is that the traditional thinking around the automotive industry is just not applicable — completely not applicable" in a period of massive change and disruption.

Manley said he believes that used vehicles will be important during the EV transition as later adopters find fewer options for new, gasoline-powered vehicles.

Those consumers "ultimately will increasingly turn to used vehicles because their new vehicle of choice will drop and drop and drop," he said. "That offers a massive opportunity for AutoNation, as well as other franchised dealers."