Automakers providing dealers with tool to survey technicians

A new tool from the Auto Technician Collaboration will allow member automakers' franchisees to assess their workplaces' chance of retaining technicians.

Research by the collaboration — made up of Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Infiniti, Subaru, Volkswagen and Volvo — has identified factors important to technician retention, Carlisle & Co. Associate Director Meredith Collins told the Automotive News Retail Forum on Thursday.

Collins said the collaboration found dealerships that are successful in retaining technicians do well in five areas: compensation, training, management, dealer conditions, and rewards and recognition. The organization's new tool lets dealerships evaluate their performance in these areas.

"You need to know how you're doing on them," she said. "Do [technicians] have any issues across any of these categories?"

The tool collects data from anonymous technician surveys, allowing dealership personnel to determine what areas deserve more attention, according to Collins.

Collins said Auto Technician Collaboration members' dealerships will receive access to the tool in the "next couple of months." She encouraged other brands' franchisees to ask their own techs about the same areas.

An initial pilot involved about 200 to 250 dealerships, Collins estimated. She said no hard data existed yet on the initiative but described technicians as "overwhelmingly positive" in their feedback.

"Having the channels opened of communication and being asked these things was so meaningful to them," she said.

Collins singled out the compensation inquiry, describing technicians as "sort of blown away" to be asked if they were happy with their compensation plan and income.