Automakers providing dealers with tool to survey technicians

Techs find it meaningful to be asked, anecdotal results find.

A new tool from the Auto Technician Collaboration will allow member automakers' franchisees to assess their workplaces' chance of retaining technicians.

Research by the collaboration — made up of Ford, General Motors, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Infiniti, Subaru, Volkswagen and Volvo — has identified factors important to technician retention, Carlisle & Co. Associate Director Meredith Collins told the Automotive News Retail Forum on Thursday.

Collins said the collaboration found dealerships that are successful in retaining technicians do well in five areas: compensation, training, management, dealer conditions, and rewards and recognition. The organization's new tool lets dealerships evaluate their performance in these areas.

"You need to know how you're doing on them," she said. "Do [technicians] have any issues across any of these categories?"

The tool collects data from anonymous technician surveys, allowing dealership personnel to determine what areas deserve more attention, according to Collins.

Collins said Auto Technician Collaboration members' dealerships will receive access to the tool in the "next couple of months." She encouraged other brands' franchisees to ask their own techs about the same areas.

An initial pilot involved about 200 to 250 dealerships, Collins estimated. She said no hard data existed yet on the initiative but described technicians as "overwhelmingly positive" in their feedback.

"Having the channels opened of communication and being asked these things was so meaningful to them," she said.

Collins singled out the compensation inquiry, describing technicians as "sort of blown away" to be asked if they were happy with their compensation plan and income.

■ Coverage of the 2022 NADA Show
Tech staffing a concern

The first-quarter Cox Automotive Dealer Sentiment Index study released Wednesday found 16 percent of franchised dealerships describing staff turnover as an area holding back their business. Among that subset, 86 percent described service as an area with staffing issues.

"Technicians are leaving and very hard to replace," a Ford dealership in the Midwest told Cox, estimating a technician to be worth about $10,000 a month.

Carlisle research consistently finds automotive technicians are "pretty deeply unhappy in their career," Collins said.

The 2020 edition of Carlisle's Automotive Technician Survey revealed only 27 percent of techs are very satisfied with their jobs, compared with 48 percent for service advisers and 44 percent for service managers.

"Pretty abysmal, I would say," Collins said.

Only 16 percent of technicians would recommend their career to someone else, according to the 2020 study. About 40 percent of techs polled then had planned to leave their jobs within two years.

