Auto dealership acquisition expert Erin Kerrigan expects improved finances to last

Auto dealers can expect some degree of the industry's improved financial position to continue, Kerrigan Advisors Managing Director Erin Kerrigan said Tuesday.

The average dealership earned $4.1 million worth of pretax profit in 2021, according to National Automobile Dealers Association data she presented during an American Financial Services Association Vehicle Finance Conference & Expo session.

The event preceded the NADA Show in Las Vegas.

The average represented a "jaw-dropping" 185 percent increase from the $1.4 million average annual earnings between 2015 and 2019, according to Kerrigan.

"Simply put, it is a really good time to be a car dealer," said Kerrigan, whose company provides dealership mergers and acquisitions services and consulting.