Audi dealers draw closer to the brand

Audi dealers say the transparency with which the brand is sharing information on its ongoing production issues and assistance from Audi Financial Services has 'cemented the relationship' with dealers.

Bloomberg

LAS VEGAS — Audi dealers Sunday drew closer to the German premium brand and credited it for keeping them informed and assisted as they jointly face production and logistics challenges to most of Audi's lineup.

At their make meeting here, dealers heard what steps the brand was taking to address production issues that range from the microchip shortage to interruptions of raw and finished materials caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They also heard how Audi Financial Services will work with them to lessen the impacts of supply shortages.

"I think that meeting really cements our relationship, between the dealers, the brand, and [Audi Financial Services]," said Michelle Primm, managing partner of Cascade Auto Group in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. "Right now, everything is very transparent. The communication is great, telling us regularly what's happening and how they're responding."

Coverage of the 2022 NADA Show

With the exception of the popular Q5 crossover, assembled in Mexico, Audi's lineup is built in Europe, which sources 7 percent of its wire harnesses from Ukraine. In addition to the production issues, the brand also lost approximately 1,800 vehicles when the Felicity Ace auto transport ship burned and later sank in the Atlantic two weeks ago.

In an email to Automotive News, Thiemo Rusch, the senior vice president for sales operations with Audi of America, sounded an optimistic note that the brand's inventory issues may ease.

"With the anticipated arrival of the Q4 e-tron models at dealerships later this year, Audi will have more fully electric models on sale in the U.S. than any other automaker. Audi's product portfolio will set up our dealers for success and sustainable growth," Rusch wrote.

"Together, we're going to build on our momentum from 2021, co-creating better solutions for our customers. We will further strengthen the partnership with our retail network and put the customer at the center of everything we do," Rusch wrote. "Every touch point matters and providing a best-in-class seamless buying experience, online and in-store, is a shared priority for the Audi brand and our dealers that we intend to deliver on this year."

Toyota, Lexus: Inventory, current and future, on dealer minds
