Audi dealers draw closer to the brand

LAS VEGAS — Audi dealers Sunday drew closer to the German premium brand and credited it for keeping them informed and assisted as they jointly face production and logistics challenges to most of Audi's lineup.

At their make meeting here, dealers heard what steps the brand was taking to address production issues that range from the microchip shortage to interruptions of raw and finished materials caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. They also heard how Audi Financial Services will work with them to lessen the impacts of supply shortages.

"I think that meeting really cements our relationship, between the dealers, the brand, and [Audi Financial Services]," said Michelle Primm, managing partner of Cascade Auto Group in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. "Right now, everything is very transparent. The communication is great, telling us regularly what's happening and how they're responding."